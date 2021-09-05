The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RMR. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The RMR Group stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

