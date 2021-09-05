The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-3.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +17% yr/yr to $3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion.The Toro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.530-$3.570 EPS.

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

TTC stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.81. The company had a trading volume of 384,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.59. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

