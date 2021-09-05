THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut THK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get THK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.50 and a beta of 1.36. THK has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.