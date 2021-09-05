Thunder Token (TT) Market Capitalization Achieves $120.18 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $120.18 million and $104.11 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.55 or 0.00500138 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001128 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000754 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

