Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to post $415.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.30 million and the lowest is $399.90 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $360.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

TITN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. 102,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

