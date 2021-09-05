Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,760. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $627.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

