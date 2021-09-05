Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Tiziana Life Sciences worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of TLSA opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

