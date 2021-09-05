Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Down to $67.89

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.89, but opened at $66.21. Transcat shares last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $503.70 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

