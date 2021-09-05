Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Down to $67.89

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.89, but opened at $66.21. Transcat shares last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 3 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $503.70 million, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth $211,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

