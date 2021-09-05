Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.49 and last traded at C$24.38. Approximately 47,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 187,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.22.

TCL.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.36.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

