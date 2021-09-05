Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

