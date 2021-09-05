Tribe Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $353.23 million and $21.45 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00123413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00843027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047510 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

