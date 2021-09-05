Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. Analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triple-S Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Triple-S Management worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

