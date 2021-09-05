TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches Market Cap of $13.65 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and $1.67 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.00286732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00122199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.41 or 0.00802476 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

