Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 391,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Truist Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,594. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

