Truist Increases PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $45.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

PD stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after buying an additional 834,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

