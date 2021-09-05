TrumpCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,630.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $438,138.68 and $2,630.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Lition (LIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.