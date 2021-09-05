UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UCBJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UCB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.84 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UCB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.84.

UCBJY stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

