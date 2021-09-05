UDR (NYSE:UDR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Analysts forecast that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,250. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

