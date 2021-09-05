Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $250,075.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

