Unicly Hashmasks Collection Market Capitalization Achieves $5.51 Million (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $12,955.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00158714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00189297 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.25 or 0.07832094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,969.96 or 0.99300953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00982624 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.