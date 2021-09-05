Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 282,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 29,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $156.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.95. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.92.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

