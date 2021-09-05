Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $3.70 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$3.15 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $265.73 million and a P/E ratio of -320.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

