Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post sales of $34.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the lowest is $33.88 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $138.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $140.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $141.27 million to $147.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,652. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $771.80 million, a P/E ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

