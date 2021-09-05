Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post sales of $34.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the lowest is $33.88 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $138.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $140.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $141.27 million to $147.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $771.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

