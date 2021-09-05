Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $6.00 on Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00120586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00801640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047791 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

