US Bancorp DE Acquires 35,192 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zuora were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ZUO opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $78,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

