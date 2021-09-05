US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,711 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of LHC Group worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $183.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.88.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

