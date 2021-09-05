US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $819.70 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $727.30 and a 200-day moving average of $643.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

