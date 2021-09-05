US Bancorp DE Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 655.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,019 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

