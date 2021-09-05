US Bancorp DE Has $3.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

