US Bancorp DE Sells 3,828 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

PNW stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

