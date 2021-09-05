US Bancorp DE Sells 928 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,394,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

