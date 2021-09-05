Vabble Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Vabble has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $4,073.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00125284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00829619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047693 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,565,163 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

