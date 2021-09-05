Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $291.58 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

