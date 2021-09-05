Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.46 million, a PE ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.