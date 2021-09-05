Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 8.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $97,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

