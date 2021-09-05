Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.43. The stock had a trading volume of 410,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,430. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.