Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Trimmed by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 438.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,755. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.