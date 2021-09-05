Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 88,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,916,424 shares.The stock last traded at $415.74 and had previously closed at $416.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.38 and a 200 day moving average of $385.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

