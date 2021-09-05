Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $416.57. 3,743,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.