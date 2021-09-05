Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Rain Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $234.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.44 and a 200 day moving average of $217.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

