Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading 5% Higher

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) shares traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69). 25,959 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.65).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.48. The company has a market cap of £23.75 million and a P/E ratio of 9.38.

About Vector Capital (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

