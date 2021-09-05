Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $320.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $270.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $317.64 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,429.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

