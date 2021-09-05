Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.41.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

