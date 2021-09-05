Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $19.44

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $20.00. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 1,095 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on VERA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.36.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

