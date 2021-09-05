Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,462 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CSX by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

