Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,144,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.