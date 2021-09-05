Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

