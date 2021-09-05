Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $9,151,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,323,000 after buying an additional 267,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

